IOWA CITY, Iowa - - Former University of Iowa defensive back Bob Stoops will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts Miami, Ohio at Kinnick Stadium Saturday (6:40 p.m., FS1).

Stoops lettered as a Hawkeye from 1979-82, helping the Hawkeyes win the 1981 Big Ten title and an invitation to the 1982 Rose Bowl. Iowa posted an 8-4 record in his final season, including a win over Tennessee in the Peach Bowl.

Stoops, a native of Youngstown, Ohio, ranks 48th in career tackles (230) and recorded eight pass interceptions. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior, was a team captain as a senior and was the lone Most Valuable Player following his final season.

Following his Hawkeye playing career Stoops went on to a successful coaching career, serving as the head coach at Oklahoma for 18 seasons. He posted a 190-48 record there, winning the 2000 national title. Stoops was named the 2000 national Coach of the Year by no fewer than seven outlets. Oklahoma won 10 Big 12 championships and appeared in 18 bowl games. He retired following the 2016 season as the winningest coach in Oklahoma history.

Stoops coached 37 first-team All-Americans and two AP Players of the Year. He coached two Heisman Trophy recipients in Jason White (2003) and Sam Bradford (2008), and seven Heisman Trophy finalists. Eight-three Oklahoma players were selected in the NFL Draft during his tenure.

Stoops will accompany the Iowa captains to midfield for Saturday’s pregame coin toss. He will also be with the Hawkeyes in the locker room before and after the game.