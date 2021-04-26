HawkeyeReport - Bohannon back for another year

MORE: Updated Roster | Scholarship Distribution Chart

After plenty of speculation, Jordan Bohannon has decided to return and play for the Iowa basketball team for a sixth year.

The veteran guard announced his decision on twitter this afternoon.



Initially, Bohannon had tied his future of the Iowa legislature passing a Name, Image, and Likeness bill in their most recent session. The legislation ended up being tabled and did not pass in this session, but Bohannon is still determined to help pass the bill in the next legislative session.

With C.J. Fredrick recently announcing that he would be entering the transfer portal, adding Bohannon would be a shot in the arm to Iowa’s outside shooting. While Iowa could have sought help in the transfer portal, there’s very little chance that the Iowa coaches could have found a guard with the resume that Bohannon has put together.

He has scored 1,638 career points for the Hawkeyes, which is ninth on Iowa’s all-time scoring list. He is also Iowa’s all-time assist leader with 639 and he has Iowa’s record for three point field goals made at 364 and in his career he has shot 40% from distance. His 364 three pointers are 10 behind Jon Dieber for the all-time mark in Big Ten history.

It is likely that Bohannon takes on a very different role in his sixth year with the Hawkeyes. He will probably spend most of his time off the ball with Joe Toussaint and Ahron Ulis taking over the role of primary ball handler. Bohannon could also potentially come off the bench this year to allow Tony Perkins to take on a more substantial role.

One other note, Bohannon will be considered a “super senior” since he is using the extra season granted by the NCAA due to Covid-19. Iowa will still have two open scholarships (assuming Joe Wieskamp doesn’t return), but they may keep them open unless the ideal prospect comes along and focus their attention on recruiting in the Class of 2022.