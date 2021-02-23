HawkeyeReport - Bohannon closes in on record

One Sunday, Jordan Bohannon helped Luka Garza set the scoring record. Perhaps fate will intervene on Thursday night and Garza making a basket will help Bohannon achieve the most important honor of his college career, becoming Iowa's all-time assist leader.



The senior guard is just three assists from the all-time record held by Jeff Horner and he discusses why this record is so important and meaningful to him. He also talks about the week ahead and why he is happy that the Hawkeyes will be flying home on Thursday night instead of staying on the road.

