HawkeyeReport - Bohannon considering return

This year the NCAA is allowing seniors to return for another year due to the limitations as a result of Covid-19 and after indicating most of the season that he would be wrapping up his Iowa career at the end of the season, including going through senior day ceremonies, Bohannon tweeted out that he was considering a sixth year with the Hawkeyes.

A little over one week after it appeared that Jordan Bohannon’s Iowa basketball career appeared to come to a close in an NCAA Tournament loss to Oregon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, perhaps the veteran guard is now plotting a return for another season.

The tweet indicates that Bohannon was certainly planning on returning for a six year if the state of Iowa approved name, image, and likeness legislation this week. He has not given any indication if he would still come back if the Iowa legislature didn’t pass the NIL legislation.

Bohannon has battled a number of injuries in his career, including back to back years where he had hip surgery. Despite all those injuries, he wrapped up his senior season with 1,646 points, 364 made three point field goals, and 647 assists. The three point field goal number is the best in school history and second most in Big Ten history. His assist total is also the best in school history and his scoring mark is 9th in program history.

While at the NCAA Tournament, Bohannon, along with fellow Big Ten players Geo Baker and Isaiah Livers, were outspoken about their issues with the NCAA and the hashtag #NotNCAAProperty was trending on social media. It appears that in addition to lobbying for the legislation, Bohannon will also be part of a group that will be meeting on Thursday with NCAA President Mark Emmert to speak with him directly about the NCAA and their view on name, image, and likeness.

If Bohannon does return he would be considered a “super senior” and his scholarship would not technically count against Iowa’s scholarship number.