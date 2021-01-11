HawkeyeReport - Bohannon earns Big Ten weekly honors

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa men’s basketball redshirt senior Jordan Bohannon has been named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the Big Ten Conference Office. Bohannon shares the honor with Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Bohannon (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) averaged 18.5 points, 8.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 0.5 turnovers in leading the Hawkeyes to double-digit victories over Maryland (89-67) and No. 16 Minnesota (86-71). The Marion, Iowa, native made 61 percent (11-of-18) of his field goal attempts, including a blistering 62.5 percent from 3-point range (10-of-16). Bohannon’s 10 triples last week moved him into a tie with Northwestern’s Craig Moore for sixth-most 3-pointers made in Big Ten history (320).

Bohannon helped lead Iowa to its ninth straight home win over an AP Top 25 opponent on Sunday. Bohannon totaled 19 points (four 3-pointers), zero turnovers, and career bests in assists (14) and rebounds (7) against the Golden Gophers. He is the first Big Ten player to register 19+ points, 14+ assists, and 7+ rebounds in a single game since the 2002-03 season.

The 14 assists against the Gophers were the most by a Hawkeye since B.J. Armstrong had 15 against Minnesota in 1989. Bohannon registered his program-best seventh career double-double in points and assists (19 points, 14 assists). His 14 assists against Minnesota moved Bohannon past Mike Gesell and Dean Oliver for third on Iowa’s all-time assists list.

Bohannon tallied 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists in Iowa’s 22-point win at Maryland, the largest margin of victory in the series. Bohannon sank a game-high six 3-pointers.

This is Bohannon’s first Player of the Week accolade of his career; he was a two-time Freshman of the Week honoree in 2016-17.

No. 5 Iowa (11-2, 5-1) will challenge Michigan State (8-4, 2-4) on Thursday. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.