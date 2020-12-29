HawkeyeReport - Bohannon, Fredrick shoot Iowa to victory

Bohannon, Fredrick shoot Iowa to victory
When C.J. Fredrick and Jordan Bohannon are hitting shots, the Iowa offense has the potential to go to another level. They did that on Tuesday night as Bohannon scored a team high 24 points and Fredrick had 19 points as the duo combined to make 9 three pointers in Iowa's 87-72 victory over Northwestern. Fredrick discusses his more aggressive mindset in the first half and Bohannon talks about shooting his way out of a slump and how the Fran McCaffery kept the faith with him in this last week.