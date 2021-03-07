HawkeyeReport - Bohannon goes out at home in style

The basketball life of Jordan Bohannon is linked by Wisconsin and Iowa. With a pair of older brothers playing for the Badgers and being with the Hawkeyes the past five years, it was fitting that Bohannon would have the ball in his hands to make three critical free throws down the stretch to secure Iowa's victory over Wisconsin and wrap up his home career on a winning note.



Following the game, Bohannon discusses his basketball journey, having the ball in his hands late and his aggressive mindset, if he thinks Joe Wieskamp will be back for the Big Ten Tournament, and much more.

