Bohannon happy with NIL results

The world of college athletes didn't come crumbling down. Athletic departments didn't close up shop. In fact, none of the horrible things that critics believed would happen once college athletes started receiving compensation for endorsement opportunities ended up happening.



One of the leaders of that movement nationally was Jordan Bohannon and he has cashed in on a few deals and will likely make other deals during the season. He talked about the impact of the NIL on college sports and what he thought of the Patrick McCaffery Falbo's Pizza video.

