The cardiac Hawkeyes were at it again on Friday night. Iowa rallied late to tie Indiana and then in overtime, pulled away thanks to the three point shooting of Jordan Bohannon to a 76-70 win over the Hoosiers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. After the game, Bohannon discussed his hot shooting late in the game and how he continues to come up big from three point range. His teammates, Luka Garza and Tyler Cook, discuss the shooting of Bohannon and playing all of these close games every night.

