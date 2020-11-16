HawkeyeReport - Bohannon is healthy and battling the NCAA

Jordan Bohannon's interest go well beyond the basketball court. The senior guard has dropped 15 pounds, but he's also enjoying dropping shade on social media about the NCAA. Bohannon's battles with the NCAA and the Big Ten are specific to this season where he wonders about the lack of guidance for the season that is one week away from getting underway. Bohannon discusses a potential Big Ten players association, his frustrations with the NCAA, and the upcoming Iowa hoops season and his role on the Hawkeye team.

