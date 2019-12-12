There's always a little good natured trash talk between the Hawkeyes and the Cyclones when they are going to meet on the court. As the Hawkeyes were headed into the game in Ames, Jordan Bohannon talked a little trash and then he went out and backed it up on the court, scoring 12 points, including several key free throws late in the game. Following the victory, Bohannon discusses blowing a kiss to the crowd in Ames, leaving his shoes and signing them on the court and why he did that, and what he is thinking after playing in ten games and if he will be shutting things down for the rest of the season.

