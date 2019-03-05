After two of his older brothers played at Wisconsin, Jordan Bohannon figured that the Badgers would certainly recruit him heavily and perhaps even extend a scholarship offer. They did neither of those things and he's thankful that Iowa did and he's happy to be a Hawkeye. But, that snub fuels the junior point guard when he takes the floor against the Badgers, just as it did two years ago when he silenced the crowd at the Kohl Center with a game winning three. He talks about Wisconsin, relives the shot two years ago, and if he's healthy going into Thursday's game.

