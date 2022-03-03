Bohannon's big shots help Hawkeyes to victory

Jordan Bohannon is rounding into form down the stretch of the season and that's bad news for Iowa's opponents. The veteran point guard hit several big shots in the first half, including a couple of long three pointers over Hunter Dickinson. Then in the second half when the Wolverines were trying to make a push, Bohannon knocked down a pair of triples to keep them at bay as Iowa held on for another road win.



Following the victory, Bohannon, who scored 19 points and connected on five three point field goals, spoke about those big shots in the second half, the development of Tony Perkins, and how this team has now won five games in a row by double figures.

