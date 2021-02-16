Bohannon's final trip to the Kohl Center
For many years, Jordan Bohannon was simply a spectator at the Kohl Center. First seeing his oldest brother Jason star for the Badgers in the mid to late 2000's and then following older brother Zach...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news