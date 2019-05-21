News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-21 17:51:51 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Bohannon's injury and the impact on next season

Hvqsxkbnievnmakdaopo
Jordan Bohannon is having hip surgery this week. We look at the potential impact if he redshirts.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport.com
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

After a very good season that ended with 23 wins, a victory in the NCAA Tournament, and nearly making it to the Sweet 16, if felt like Iowa basketball was primed for a very strong 2019-20 season.Th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}