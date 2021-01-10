HawkeyeReport - Bohannon's near triple double leads Iowa

It's not often that you see a stat line of 19 points, 14 assists, 7 rebounds, and 0 turnovers from a 6 foot guard, but that's exactly what Iowa got from Jordan Bohannon on Sunday afternoon as the senior guard led the Hawkeyes to an 86-71 revenge win over Minnesota.



Following the victory, Bohannon discussed how players like Luka Garza helped fuel his 14 assist performance and he talks about the true unselfish nature of the Iowa basketball team, which now leads the country in assist to turnover ratio.

