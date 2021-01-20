HawkeyeReport - Bohannon's parking battle goes public

Jordan Bohannon has never been shy about taking his battles with various institutions to the public square. His trolling and critical commentary towards the NCAA has been going on for years as he seeks to change the way athletes are treated. Now the senior guard is going to battle with University of Iowa parking police. After getting several tickets, including one when he had a flat tire, Bohannon took to social media to complain and was asked about it on Wednesday afternoon.



The Hawkeye guard discusses the parking battle and he also talks about his great shooting performance the last time the Hoosiers visited Iowa City.

