Boilers shoot past Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- — Isaiah Thompson scored a career-high 18 points and Jaden Ivey had 15 in his return from a hip injury as No. 6 Purdue defeated Iowa 83-73 on Thursday night.

Thompson came in averaging just 5.7 points per game but shot 6 of 8 from the field — including 4 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Ivey, the team's leading scorer at 16.7 points per game, missed Sunday's 80-60 win at Northwestern. He didn't start this one either, but played 21 minutes off the bench.

Sasha Stefanovic had 14 points for Purdue (17-3, 6-3 Big Ten). Trevion Williams added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Kris Murray led Iowa (14-6, 4-5) with 23 points and nine rebounds.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray, third in the nation in scoring at 22.8 points per game, played just nine first-half minutes after picking up two fouls. Keegan Murray, who didn't play in the Dec. 3 matchup at Purdue because of an ankle injury, scored 14 points — 12 in the second half.

The game featured two of the nation's highest-scoring offenses. Purdue came in ranked fourth nationally at 84.7 points per game, while Iowa was fifth at 83.1.

Purdue, which shot 61.2%, led by as much as 18 in the second half before the Hawkeyes rallied to get within 57-53 with 12:22 to play.

BIG WINS FOR THE BOILERMAKERS

Purdue has won seven of the last nine in the series. The average margin of victory for the Boilermakers has been 17.8 points.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Purdue made a top-10 statement with a road win over the Hawkeyes, who were 11-1 at home this season coming into the game.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue kept pace with the leaders in the Big Ten. The Boilermakers are in fifth place in the conference, but just a game out of first.

Iowa missed a chance to gain ground. The Hawkeyes, who are in ninth place, took their second home loss in conference play.

UP NEXT

Iowa: At Penn State on Monday, the first of two consecutive road games for the Hawkeyes next week.