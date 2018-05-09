Clear Creek-Amana Class of 2021 defensive end T.J. Bollers received some special news last Friday when the Iowa staff extended a scholarship to him the fact that he has not finished his freshman year of high school.

“I got a call from CCA head coach Gabe Bakker asking if we could meet with coach at 3 p.m. on Friday."

Bollers had a chance to talk with more Hawkeye coaches while there but came in not knowing that an offer may be coming his way.

“On Friday, we were greeted by the recruiting staff and they took us to meet with Coach Ferentz," said Bollers. "They didn't give any indication ahead of time what we were there to meet about.”

His time with the coaches was spent more talking about life than sports according to Bollers."

“They had a great conversation about many things," Bollers said. "Talked a lot about the direction of the program. We talked a lot about the way that Iowa makes it important to develop people not only as football players, but as students and as people that give back. It was a solid having our conversations about a lot of things, but not a lot of football.”

Bollers proved to the coaches that he had what it takes to be a scholarship prospect over the last few months.

“When coach turned his attention to giving the offer, he said that they are very diligent in their process and they've seen what they needed to see," he said. "He said they normally don't make early offers, but it's a new world and that they were excited to invite me to be a Hawkeye.”

The news was a special moment for Bollers and his family.

“I had a feeling from my last visit with Coach Morgan things were getting closer," said Bollers. "I was truly thankful and excited that they had the confidence in me. It was truly humbling.”

Bollers knows that he has plenty of time to make a final decision and the Iowa staff made sure to stress that as well.

One of the coolest things about the visit with Coach Ferentz was after he had offered me, he encouraged me to take my time and learn about the programs and the people in them so that when I made my decision it would be the right fit for me.”

His most recent trip to Iowa City was one that helped Bollers continue to get better.

“Last time I was there was the strength and speed camp," Bollers said. "It was a really cool experience getting to work with Coach Doyle and the rest of the strength and conditioning staff. I saw Coach Morgan briefly as they were doing a Camp Courageous event and he greeted me warmly. He said they were excited that I was in the camp and that I should keep working hard like I have been doing.”

Bollers had fun with one future Hawkeye and another on their radar during the camp.

“It was also really cool to work with guys like Ezra Miller and Griffin Liddle," he said. "We had fun pushing each other.”

With a father who suited up for Iowa, Bollers admitted it could influence his decision but will take his time before finalizing the recruiting process.

“Of course it will play a factor," said Bollers. "There's no way that it can't factoring is part of the process. However, the one thing that coaches have said is that I have time to weigh the things that factor into my decision. Plus, my parents have reminded me that this journey is just beginning and that I need to take the time to enjoy the process and take it all in while all of this works its way out.”