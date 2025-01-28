Olympic Spotlight: Productive Weekends for Wrestling and Track

(Photo by @IowaW_Wrestling (Twitter / Hawkeye Sports))

Women's Wrestling

Iowa women's wrestling (19-0) cruised to four more ranked wins last weekend, owning the Journeyman College Duals as the Hawkeyes improved to 19-0 in duals this season. Iowa started their day with a 39-6 win over Lock Haven. Sterling Dias kicked off the meet with a bang, pinning her opponent in 56 seconds at 103. Iowa kept their foot on the gas, racking up wins, including Ella Schmidt's pin at 145. It was more of the same in the Hawkeyes' next dual against Sacred Heart. The Hawks won the meet 37-6, highlighted by a 35-second pin from Rianne Murphy and Naomi Simon earning a pin over her 5th-ranked opponent in just over a minute. Alivia White closed out the win with an exclamation point, pinning her opponent in only 38 seconds. Elmira College was next in line for the Hawkeyes and put up little resistance as Iowa won again, this time 37-10. Emmily Patneaud pinned the opposition in 35 seconds at 101 and Simon added another pin to her total, this time 54 seconds. The last dual of the day was the most competitive, but the Hawkeyes still had little trouble besting Presbyterian 27-15. Brianna Gonzalez picked up her fourth win of the day at 117, Cali Leng earned a top-five win at 124 and the Hawks saw out the win with victories at 180 and 207.

The Hawkeyes have put up some absolutely wild stats in their first two seasons as a program going 35-0 in duals over the past two years. Individually, Naomi Simon has 28 wins on the season, all of which have come by pin or tech fall, and Brianna Gonzalez is now 31-0 on the year. There's little the Hawkeyes haven't accomplished this season, but the ultimate goal still lies ahead. They'll look to continue their perfect season next weekend at the Grand View Open (2/1).

Track and Field

Hawkeye track and field had another productive weekend last week at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational, notching four event wins and multiple top-10 marks. Lia Love finished first in the women's 200m premier in 24.04, Alli Bookin-Nosbisch won the women's 600m premier in 1:28.78, Miles Wilson won the men's 3000m in 8:21.25, and Alivia Bauer picked up a win in the women's weight throw with a 18.89m mark. The Wieczorek features stiff competition, and the Hawkeyes' four wins on Day One are a great sign for their prospects this season. Day Two was an even more successful day for Iowa, rewriting the top-10 lists for multiple events. Freshman Lillian Harden ran an 8.26 60m hurdles race to move into 6th all-time at Iowa, and fellow freshman Damarius Mutunga won the women's 400m premier in 53.15, also 6th-fastest in Iowa history. Kai Graves-Blanks added to Iowa's big weekend with a win in the men's 60m hurdle race in 7.78 (8th all-time). The relays were another source of success for the Hawks, with Olicia Lucas, Gabby Cortez, Chioma Nwachukwu, and Mutunga taking first in the women's 4x400 race (3:36.80) and James Fingalsen, Nicholas Gorsich, Tyrese Miller, and Issac Lewis taking the win in the men's 4x400 in 3:11.59.

The Hawks continue their steady build-up as they prepare for the Big Ten conference meet at the end of February. The key in these opening weeks is improvement and the Hawkeyes are showing that in spades. Every week seems to feature career-bests and top-10 marks. As has been the case for years, the success comes from both established veterans like Love and Bookin-Nosbisch and newcomers like Harden and Mutunga. Head coach Joey Woody has this group rolling and each week has the potential for something extraordinary. Iowa will be back on the track in both Missouri and Indiana next weekend.

Gymnastics

Iowa gymnastics (0-2, 0-2) put together a strong performance last week but fell to #20 Minnesota (4-0, 2-0) 197.325-195.625. Star freshman Aurelie Tran continued her blazing start to the year, winning the all-around with a score of 39.475. Emily Erb shared a piece of the floor title with a career-high 9.925. Karina Munoz put up a 9.875 to tie Tran on vault as the Hawkeyes posted a 49.125. On bars, the Hawkeyes scored an event win from Gianna Masella, who scored 9.875.

The Hawkeyes posted season-best scores in three events: vault, bars, and floor. As they await the debut of their two All-Americans, they continue to be competitive, if a step below their Big Ten opponents. There hasn't been word from the staff on a timeline for either Adeline Kenlin or JerQuavia Henderson, but the young Hawkeyes have filled in admirably in the interim. Tran looks like a star in the making and the group is showing enough steady improvement to provide some optimism for the rest of the season. There is certainly an element of competition in gymnastics, but you always compete against yourself as much as the other schools at the meet. Seeing season-bests from the team and career-bests from the Hawkeyes is a good sign that this group is on the right path. They'll be back on the mat next weekend when they take on Nebraska (2-6, 1-1) (2/1, 7:00, BTN+).

Tennis

Iowa tennis (2-1) pulled out a dramatic 4-3 win over Kentucky (3-1) last week before falling 4-1 to Kansas (3-0). Against the Wildcats, the Hawks came out swinging, claiming the doubles point with a pair of convincing wins. Once the singles competition kicked off, Kentucky evened the match with a win on Court 3. The Hawks responded with wins on Courts 1 and 2 from Daianne Hayashida (6-3, 6-3) and Tereza Dejnozkova (7-6, 6-1). The Wildcats clawed back with wins on courts 4 and 5, tying the match at 3-3 as Barbora Pokorna battled on Court 6. After dropping a hard-fought first set 6-7, Pokorna rallied to dominate sets two and three, winning those 6-1, 6-2 and clinching the win for Iowa.