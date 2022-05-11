Bowen looking forward to arriving in Iowa City

Iowa fans are excited for the arrival of 2022 point guard Dasonte Bowen. The talented player from the east coast is set to arrive early next month and will be wearing the #5 Iowa jersey next season. He talks about this season at Brewster Academy, what sold him on Iowa, and his expectations for his freshman year.

Q: Looking back at the recruiting process, what stuck out about Iowa?

BOWEN: They were the most loyal school to me. They were my first offer, back in the summer after my freshman year. Then even after other schools offered me scholarships they kept on me all the time. I have talked to Coach McCaffery a lot in the last three years and also Coach Eldridge. I have probably talked to them more than any other head coaches or assistant coaches.

I also got to the Iowa campus three times and I was really familiar with the environment there. It felt great each time and that third time was the charm. At that point I knew.

Q: You talk about that comfort with Iowa City, but watching you on the court, this seemed like a great fit there as well?

BOWEN: It was a big part of the decision. I watched a lot of film with Coach McCaffery and he would show me past players and how he used them and how he could use me in the same way. He really showed me how I fit into his system and made me feel comfortable in it.

I think I fit the style of play as well. They like to push the pace, but also they can play in the half court. That’s the kind of point guard that I am. I like to get up and down the court, but when it’s time to play in the half court I can thrive in that situation too. They also get a lot of shots up and I am a good shooter and a good slasher too.

Q: I wanted to ask you about Coach Eldridge because he seemed to play a significant role in your recruitment. You are Boston guys. Talk about that relationship?

BOWEN: That’s my guy. He’s like family. Our relationship goes way beyond basketball. I saw him back when he was still playing. He would come home and watch him dominate guys on the court. That was when I was young and not even thinking about college basketball. We played in the same gyms and I always watched him all the time in the summer.

Q: What was your reaction when you heard he was recently elevated to the assistant coach role?

BOWEN: I was so happy for him. I loved Coach Taylor too. He was a great guy and came out to see me several times and build a good connection with him too. But, when Coach Eldridge got that position I was so excited for him because I know he has been working towards this goal in his career.

Q: A lot of Iowa fans haven’t gotten to know him yet. How would you describe his personality?

BOWEN: He’s a lot like me, pretty quiet. He’s a pretty relaxed guy and he’s real with people. He talks straight to you and doesn’t lie. What he says, he means. We are a lot alike.

Q: When do you plan on getting to Iowa City and what are you most excited about getting there?

BOWEN: I should be there on June 8th. Honestly, I can’t wait to get there and be around the guys on the team and start working with them. I have built a good relationship with a lot of the guys on the team already and I go way back with Josh Ogundele. I just want to be in that environment and start putting the work in to get ready for the season.

Q: I’m guessing you were excited that Josh Ogundele decided to come back for another year?

BOWEN: Yeah I am. We were talking during that time about it. Once he said he decided to come back I was excited because we will be able to play together again. It will be fun getting back on the court with him.

Q: Playing at Brewster Academy is pretty competitive. What was that like this past season?

BOWEN: It was a really good experience for me. We had a lot of younger guys this past year. I think I really grew as a leader this season because I was one of the older guys on the team. I really tried to be a coach on the floor and I think that will help me once I get to Iowa. I think it will also help me that I was competing against high level guys each and every day. All of us really pushed each other every day on the court and in the weight room. I really think my time at Brewster helped me improve every aspect of my game.

Q: Iowa is recruiting some of the Brewster kids and the Boston area kids. Have you been getting in the ear of a few of those guys talking about Iowa?

BOWEN: I do that a little, but not a whole lot. I will probably do more of it once I get settled in at Iowa. I know those guys are open in their recruitment.

Q: How exciting is to be coming into a program that’s consistently making the NCAA Tournament and had a player make first team All American three years in a row?

BOWEN: It is very exciting for me. I want to help make sure that level of success continues once I get there.

Q: What are your goals in the first year?

BOWEN: I want to get to the NCAA Tournament. That’s a big goal. I also want to just come in and work hard and stay true to the grind.

Q: Can you talk a little bit about the relationship you have built with Fran McCaffery and the atmosphere around the program that sold you on Iowa?

BOWEN: Fran is a great guy and he is really honest with you in the recruiting process. During that time you find a lot of coaches that tell you things that you know probably aren’t going to be true when you get there, but with Fran, he’s honest with you. All of the guys welcomed me to the team with open arms and that’s the way it is all around the Iowa program. It doesn’t even feel like I am away from home when I am there.

Q: Joe Toussaint left so that opens up more potential minutes for you. What was your reaction when you heard he was leaving and how did that raise your expectations for the upcoming season?

BOWEN: I got to meet Joe early on when I first visited there. He was a great guy to me and I liked watching him play. With him leaving it does open things up more for me, but I was ready for that. I have been working for this my whole life, so it’s not all that different for me. I am just going to keep working and impact the program in a positive way once I get there.



