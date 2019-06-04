West Branch defensive end Jeff Bowie went into Iowa's camp on Sunday as one of the most sought-after recruits in the state and left with a scholarship from the Hawkeyes.

“After the camp, I was told to stay after and talk with Kirk (Ferentz)," said Bowie. "He said that they really wanted to see me in camp and that they saw everything they hoped they would see. He thought I was the type of player that would thrive there.”

Bowie, who holds other offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Northern Illinois, was thrilled to hear the news that day.

“I was just very excited to have earned it and that I was able to show them what they wanted to see at the camp.”

Iowa football is something that Bowie feels is special overall.

“I think it's a very good program and they do a very good job at developing players.”

Bowie enjoyed his interactions with the Hawkeye coaches during the course of the day.

“They gave lots of feedback on how I was doing and things I could do better," Bowie said. "That was helpful.”

The plan for Bowie at this point is to decide around the holidays of this year.

“Hopefully around December after this season, but I'm not sure‪.”

Bowie knows three of the biggest factors in his eventual decision.

“My relationship with the coaches, the strength program, and just really what feels right.”

There is at least one summer camp left ahead for Bowie.

“Notre Dame on the 15th.”

Bowie declined to name a favorite at this point in the recruiting process.

“I'm trying to make sure I see all my options before I start picking favorites.”

Bowie is looking ahead to getting back to his school and improving this summer.

“I’m going to keep working out 4-5 days a week.”