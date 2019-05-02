West Branch defensive end Jeff Bowie has quickly seen a number of new college programs extend offer and the pace of it even caught him off guard.

"I knew that it was starting but for so much to have happened in just the last two weeks surprised me a lot.”

Bowie is up to four Division I scholarships at this point and was recently on campus in Iowa City.

“(It was) good. it was nice getting to talk to all the coaches and build that relationship.”

His visit continued to show Bowie what playing for the Hawkeyes is all about.

“When I got there, me and my family got to talk to the coaches," said Bowie. "Then we watched the practice and talked again after the practice with the coaches.”

Bowie knows exactly which part of the trip stood out to him the most.

“For sure the intensity of the practice," Bowie said. "You can feel the intensity there during the practice and it's a great atmosphere.”

While they have not offered him as of yet, the staff will be evaluating Bowie during the upcoming summer circuit.

“They told me that they wanted to see me at a camp this summer.”

Bowie has really liked what he has seen growing up following the University of Iowa.

“I think that Iowa has a great program with great coaches and that they are really good at developing their players.”

There are plans for at least two other camps according to Bowie.

“I will be going to Iowa, Iowa State, and Notre Dame for sure, but I might add more.”

Bowie feels that Notre Dame is showing him some serious attention and their staff is looking forward to seeing him in-action.

“I'm going up to a camp on June 15th and they are excited to meet with me.”

Despite having offers from Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa State, and Northern Illinois on the table, Bowie is staying patient with the recruiting process.

“I think that I am for sure going to make sure that I see all of my options, and once I feel like I've made a good connection with the coaches at that place, I will make a decision.”