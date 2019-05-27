Bowie set to camp at Iowa
One of the fastest rising prospects in a loaded Class of 2021 in the state of Iowa lives about ten minutes away from the Iowa campus. The town of West Branch has produced some good Hawkeye players ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news