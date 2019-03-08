Petersen discusses latest Iowa visit
Ankeny Centennial offensive tackle Brady Petersen has been a frequent visitor to Iowa City and came away impressed once again with the Hawkeyes following their junior day over the weekend. We caught up with the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Petersen to discuss the visit, the latest on his recruiting, and much more.
Q: Overall how was your trip Sunday at the University of Iowa?
PETERSEN: It was an awesome experience. I think the resources they have are top notch. The coaches love for the game and their overall understanding of the game is unbelievable.
Q: What was your schedule during the day?
PETERSEN: After we arrived, we ate food then had conversations with coaches. Then we took a tour of all the facilities and watched a clip of Iowa football. We then had a player panel followed by position meetings before listening to Coach Doyle.
Q: What was your favorite part of the day?
PETERSEN: I think meeting all the coaches and building a closer relationship with those coaches.
Q: Which coaches did you speak with most and how are those relationships going?
PETERSEN: Coach Polasek and Coach Morgan. I think they’re going great. I am learning things about them and the way they teach that will help me do things that I never thought I could do.
Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program overall?
PETERSEN: They are a program that their soul focus is to not only making you a better football player but also making you a better man. I think that they are a program that's going to do whatever it takes to win championships.
Q: Did they say much about you as a recruit?
PETERSEN: They just said every time they watch my film, they like it more and more and that I have the size to play at that level.
Q: Do you have any other trips coming up?
PETERSEN: Nebraska on March 30, but other than that, no.
Q: What colleges are recruiting you overall?
PETERSEN: Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Iowa, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, Akron, Arkansas State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, Illinois State, North Dakota State, and Miami Ohio.
Q: Do you know what your summer camp schedule looks like?
PETERSEN: Not yet.
Q: What did you learn about Iowa during the trip?
PETERSEN: How much they prepare you not only for football, but for life after football.
Had a fun time at Iowa yesterday! Thanks for having me @CoachTimIowa pic.twitter.com/JPdOREJ3lA— Brady Petersen (@BradyPetersen21) March 4, 2019
Currently, Petersen holds scholarship offers from Northern Illinois, Arkansas State, Akron, UNI, Illinois State, and South Dakota.
See highlights from Petersen's junior year at Ankeny Centennial in the video below.