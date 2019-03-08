Ankeny Centennial offensive tackle Brady Petersen has been a frequent visitor to Iowa City and came away impressed once again with the Hawkeyes following their junior day over the weekend. We caught up with the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Petersen to discuss the visit, the latest on his recruiting, and much more.

Q: Overall how was your trip Sunday at the University of Iowa?

PETERSEN: It was an awesome experience. I think the resources they have are top notch. The coaches love for the game and their overall understanding of the game is unbelievable.

Q: What was your schedule during the day?

PETERSEN: After we arrived, we ate food then had conversations with coaches. Then we took a tour of all the facilities and watched a clip of Iowa football. We then had a player panel followed by position meetings before listening to Coach Doyle.

Q: What was your favorite part of the day?

PETERSEN: I think meeting all the coaches and building a closer relationship with those coaches.

Q: Which coaches did you speak with most and how are those relationships going?

PETERSEN: Coach Polasek and Coach Morgan. I think they’re going great. I am learning things about them and the way they teach that will help me do things that I never thought I could do.

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program overall?

PETERSEN: They are a program that their soul focus is to not only making you a better football player but also making you a better man. I think that they are a program that's going to do whatever it takes to win championships.

Q: Did they say much about you as a recruit?

PETERSEN: They just said every time they watch my film, they like it more and more and that I have the size to play at that level.

Q: Do you have any other trips coming up?

PETERSEN: Nebraska on March 30, but other than that, no.

Q: What colleges are recruiting you overall?

PETERSEN: Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, Iowa, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, Akron, Arkansas State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, Illinois State, North Dakota State, and Miami Ohio.

Q: Do you know what your summer camp schedule looks like?

PETERSEN: Not yet.

Q: What did you learn about Iowa during the trip?

PETERSEN: How much they prepare you not only for football, but for life after football.