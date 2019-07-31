In June, Class of 2022 prospect Braelon Allen earned his first scholarship offer from Iowa after an impressive performance at their camp. This past weekend, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Wisconsin native returned to Iowa City for the Hawkeye Tailgater, which gave him an even closer look at the football program.

“We got to see all of the athletic as well as the academic facilities,” said Allen. “I got to talk with almost all of the coaches about different things such as wrestling, their college careers and recruiting experiences, and about all of my recruiting so far.”

Allen, who was a state qualifier in wrestling with a 37-6 record at 182 pounds as a freshman last season, could project on either side of the ball in college

“They were talking about both quarterback and linebacker,” Allen said. “They just want to see where my frame goes in the next few years.”

Leaving Iowa City on Sunday, Allen said he has a good feeling about the Hawkeyes, but it is still very early in the recruiting process for the Class of 2022 prospect.

“My overall impression of Iowa I would say after this visit is that it’s starting to feel like a second home, but I still want to wait until I get out and see other places,” said Allen.

In addition to Iowa, Allen is currently hearing from Wisconsin and Iowa State and attended a camp at Notre Dame this summer, but his primary focus right now is on his upcoming sophomore year at Fond du Lac High School.

“Now I’m just focusing on this upcoming season, but I will be going to a game or two this fall,” Allen said.