2026 Iowa Hoops Recruiting Board

Several of Iowa's staff members got out on the road and offered scholarships to a slew of young talent.
Iose Epenesa details his decision to pick Iowa from the Polynesian Bowl.
Fran McCaffery discusses prepping for USC, continuing to win in the Big Ten, the defensive effort, and more.
Chattanooga portal wide receiver Sam Phillips discusses his decision to transfer to Iowa.
Mark Gronowski will miss the spring with Iowa. How much will it affect the program and his ability to play?
