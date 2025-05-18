Iowa Baseball Earns 3-Seed in 2025 Big Ten Tournament

(Photo by Big Ten Conference)

Despite a disappointing end to the regular season, Iowa baseball still has a chance to extend its season into the postseason. That starts with the Big Ten Tournament, which gets underway at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha this week. The conclusion of the regular season set up the field for this year's Big Ten Tournament, which is available below.

While the Hawkeyes led the Big Ten standings for much of the season, they stumbled in the final few weeks, going 1-8-1 in their final 10 games, including a 1-5 mark in Big Ten games and getting swept by Oregon this weekend. That finish left them at 32-20-1 overall and 21-9 in Big Ten action, good for third-place. Iowa finished behind Big Ten regular season co-champions UCLA and Oregon, who each finished 22-8 in the league in their debut season. The Big Ten Tournament has undergone a significant format change this year, though. Previously, the top eight regular season finishers qualified for the Big Ten Tournament and played a double-elimination tournament. Now, 12 of the Big Ten's 17 baseball-playing schools (Wisconsin does not sponsor baseball) qualify for the tournament. There's no longer a true double-elimination format, either, although a loss in the opening games doesn't eliminate a team, either. Instead, the first half of the tournament will feature pool play, involving four groups with three teams each. Iowa, the 3-seed, will play Indiana, the 6-seed, and Rutgers, the 10-seed, in pool play. Oregon (1-seed), UCLA (2-seed), and USC (4-seed) are the other top seeds in the tournament. The four winners of each pool advance to the semifinals and from there the tournament plays out like a traditional single-elimination tournament. If all three teams go 1-1 in the pool, the higher-seeded team advances to the semifinal round. That means the teams seeded 5-12 must go 2-0 in poll play to have a chance to make it to the semifinals.

