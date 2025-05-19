2026 F Nolen Anderson on Rising Recruitment, Iowa Interest

Out of Wayzata, Nolen Anderson is a 6'7" wing out of the Twin Cities powerhouse and reigning Class AAAA champions. A mid-major prospect on the cusp of receiving heavy high-major interest, Anderson received an offer from the current Iowa staff during their time at Drake.



Anderson caught up with Hawkeye Beacon at the 3SSB event in Council Bluffs to discuss his recruitment, preliminary interest from the staff since their move to Iowa, an anonymous mid-major coach weighs in on his recruitment and more.