COMMIT: Iowa MBB Adds Payton McCollum to 2025 Recruiting Class

Ben McCollum & Co. continue to fill out the roster for Iowa 's 2025-26 basketball team and on Friday Iowa's new head coach looked close to home to find the latest addition. Waukee Northwest standout Peyton McCollum committed to Iowa on Friday.

Peyton McCollum, the oldest son of Iowa head coach Ben McCollum, was a first-team all-state selection at Waukee Northwest who helped guide the Wolves to a 22-4 overall record and an appearance in the 4A state championship game, where they finished runners-up to West Des Moines Valley.

As a senior, the 6'2", 170-lb McCollum averaged 13.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 4.2 apg, and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 51.4% from the floor, including 40.5% from beyond the 3-point arc. He also shot 84.9% at the free throw line and a 2.30 assist-to-turnover ratio.

McCollum played at Maryville High School in Missouri prior to transferring to Waukee Northwest for his senior year and averaged 18.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg, and 3.7 apg as a junior. Overall, he scored over 1000 points in his three years at Maryville in Missouri.

McCollum becomes the third member of Iowa's 2025 recruiting class, joining former UNI commit Trevon Jirak and former Drake commit Tate Sage. McCollum also gives Iowa 12 players for the 2025-26 roster: Drake transfers Bennett Stirtz, Kael Combs, Cam Manyawu, Isaia Howard, Tavion Banks, and Joey Matteoni, as well as Robert Morris transfer big Alvaro Folgueiras, Kansas State transfer guard Brendan Hausen, Iowa returnee Cooper Koch, and the aforementioned true freshmen.

Stay tuned to Hawkeye Beacon for our continued coverage of Iowa's efforts to fill out the roster for McCollum's first year as the Hawkeyes' head coach.