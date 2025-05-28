Claudio Torres Commits to Iowa Wrestling

(Photo by Claudio Torres (Instagram))

Most of Iowa wrestling's additions over the last few months have come via the transfer portal, but the Hawkeyes remain active in the traditional high school recruiting circles as well. On Wednesday, Iowa added a commitment from 2025 recruit Claudio Torres, who switched his commitment from Virginia Tech to the Hawkeyes.

"I’m thrilled to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa," Torres said in the Instagram post announcing his commitment. "I’m excited for the future and lifelong dream of wrestling as a Hawkeye." (If you question his "lifelong dream of wrestling as a Hawkeye" statement, click through on the IG post, as he shows off some pics of a a very young Torres at an Iowa wrestling camp with Tom and Terry Brands and Ryan Morningstar.) Torres was ranked #52 in the Mat Scouts Big Board overall rankings for the class of 2025. He also checked in at #6 in Flowrestling's latest 165-lb rankings. Torres has enjoyed success in freestyle competition, earning All-America honors twice at the 16U Freestyle Nationals and twice at the Junior Freestyle Nationals. Most recently he defeated three-time Iowa state champion (and UNI commit) Kyler Knaack to win a Junior Folkstyle national championship.