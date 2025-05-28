Claudio Torres Commits to Iowa Wrestling

Most of Iowa wrestling's additions over the last few months have come via the transfer portal, but the Hawkeyes remain active in the traditional high school recruiting circles as well. On Wednesday, Iowa added a commitment from 2025 recruit Claudio Torres, who switched his commitment from Virginia Tech to the Hawkeyes.
"I’m thrilled to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa," Torres said in the Instagram post announcing his commitment. "I’m excited for the future and lifelong dream of wrestling as a Hawkeye."
(If you question his "lifelong dream of wrestling as a Hawkeye" statement, click through on the IG post, as he shows off some pics of a a very young Torres at an Iowa wrestling camp with Tom and Terry Brands and Ryan Morningstar.)
Torres was ranked #52 in the Mat Scouts Big Board overall rankings for the class of 2025. He also checked in at #6 in Flowrestling's latest 165-lb rankings. Torres has enjoyed success in freestyle competition, earning All-America honors twice at the 16U Freestyle Nationals and twice at the Junior Freestyle Nationals. Most recently he defeated three-time Iowa state champion (and UNI commit) Kyler Knaack to win a Junior Folkstyle national championship.
The Rivals platform doesn't like to embed YouTube shorts, but you can check out a few highlights of Torres here, here, and here.
At the college level, Torres projects to wrestle at 165 or 174. Iowa has excellent short-term options at those weights for the 2025-26 season in NCAA runner-up Michael Caliendo at 165 and NCAA All-American Patrick Kennedy at 174, so a redshirt is likely in Torres' immediate future.
Both Caliendo and Kennedy have just one more year of eligibility remaining, though, and especially at 165, there's no clear succession plan behind Caliendo. (Gabe Arnold figures to provide strong competition for Kennedy at 174 in 25-26 and is the likely starter at that weight after Kennedy uses up his eligibility.) Now Torres could be the next man in behind Caliendo at 165.
Overall, Torres is the seventh commit in Iowa's 2025 recruiting class. He joins the headliners of the class in Leo DeLuca and Harvey Ludington, both top-20 overall recruits in the 2025 recruiting class. DeLuca is the top-ranked prospect at 120 lbs, while Ludington is the top-ranked prospect at 190 lbs. The 2025 recruiting class is filled out by Ty and Jarrel Miller, Leister Bowling IV, and Paolo Ciatto.