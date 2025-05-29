Kickoff Times, TV Info Set For Several Iowa Football Games

Football season is getting closer -- June is just around the corner and from there the season is less than three months away. Today we found out the kickoff times and TV arrangements for several Iowa games this fall.

The annual CyHawk game is in Ames this year and while that game has been an afternoon kickoff in recent years, it's back to an early kickoff (11 AM CT) this year. That's not a knock on either Iowa or Iowa State , though, as the game is airing in that early timeslot because FOX is headed to Ames for its Big Noon Kickoff show ahead of that game.

Iowa opens up the year against Albany at a peculiar start time -- 5:00 PM CT. Mark that one down as a partial night game, as it should be starting to get dark by the time the game wraps up around 8-8:30 PM.

Iowa follows that in-state slugfest with a pair of night games, first at home against UMass on Saturday, September13 (6:30 PM CT), followed by a road game at Rutgers on Friday, September 19 (7:00 PM CT). Friday games are scheduled well in advance, so we know which Friday games Iowa will have this season -- the September road game at Rutgers and the traditional Black Friday contest against Nebraska. After an unusual primetime kickoff for that game last year, it's back to a more traditional 11 AM kickoff time this year.

Beyond those five games, we also have partial information about two other Iowa games this fall. The Homecoming game against Indiana is set for September 27, though the start time is in flux -- it will either be an early kickoff at 11 AM or a mid-afternoon kickoff at 2:30 or 3:00 PM. Finally, Iowa's road trip to USC will feature a mid-afternoon kickoff on Saturday, November 15, at either 2:00 or 2:30 PM.

That leaves five games without any information so far -- Iowa's three October games against Wisconsin, Penn State, and Minnesota, as well as November clashes with Oregon and Michigan State. More information on those games will be forthcoming in the weeks and months to come.