Iowa WBB Adds Jasmyn Walker as New Assistant Coach

“I’m honored to join the Iowa women’s basketball coaching staff,” Walker said. “To have the opportunity to join a program with a tradition of excellence, national reputation, and a profound impact on the landscape of women’s basketball is truly a blessing. I’m excited to be part of a community that has inspired generations and elevated the game at every level. I can’t wait to get to work with the amazing staff!”

Walker began her coaching career at Division II Davenport University in 2019-20, before moving to Ferris State for two seasons (2020-22). She then moved to Butler and spent the 2022-23 season as coordinator of recruiting and creative content for the Bulldogs. Most recently, she spent a year at Purdue Fort Wayne (2023-24) and George Washington (2024-25).

“I am so excited to welcome Jas to our staff.,” Iowa head coach Jan Jensen said about the hire. “Jas is a bright, young coach with a skill set that will complement our staff so well. I am thrilled to begin utilizing Jas’ experiences and am looking forward to having her to join our Hawkeye family.”

Walker, a native of Muskegon, Michigan, attended Valparaiso (where she earned Horizon League All-Freshman team honors) and Western Michigan as a student-athlete, graduating with a degree in sports management in 2018. She added a master's degree from WMU in 2020.

The exact role and responsibilities that Walker will have on the Iowa staff was not made clear in Monday's announcement. Stay tuned to Hawkeye Beacon for more coverage of Iowa women's basketball.