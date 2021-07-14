Braithwaite settles into leadership role

For most of his career, Raymond Braithwaite was a man behind the scenes and trusted lieutenant in the Iowa football program. Last year when Chis Doyle and Iowa football separated from each other, Braithwaite was elevated to the director of strength and conditioning position.



Since then, Braithwaite says he hasn't changed a lot of what Iowa football players do. He said they are continuing to do the Hawkeye Challenge, which is a team competition, and he feels like having former Hawkeyes like Tristan Wirfs in the weight room really helps to set to tone for the entire team. We visit with Braitwaite and he discusses those topics and more.

