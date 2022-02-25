Breaking down Iowa's NCAA resume and Big Ten race

The Iowa Women’s basketball team looked dead in the water ten days ago, when it came to Big Ten title chances and a potential top four seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes were projected a #7 seed in the bracket projection and likely needed to win out in their last four games against three ranked teams to have a shot at a four seed or the Big Ten title.

Yet here we are. Iowa has won three straight, and everything is still on the table for the Hawkeyes, as they come up on their last game of the regular season.

Big Ten Title Scenarios

Indiana and Maryland were eliminated from title contention last night, as they will not be able to play the full slate of 18 conference games due to Covid cancelations. The Terrapins were eliminated with the Hawkeyes win over Rutgers. That leaves three remaining scenarios…

1. Michigan defeats Iowa (Michigan wins Big Ten outright)

2. Ohio State defeats Michigan State, Iowa defeats Michigan (Ohio State and Iowa share)

3. Iowa defeats Michigan, Michigan State defeats Ohio State (Iowa wins Big Ten outright)

An Iowa win on Sunday would give them at least a share of the Big Ten title for the first time since 2007 when they also shared with Ohio State.

Looking at the Big Ten Tournament, Iowa clinched a double-bye with their win over Rutgers. Now, the Hawkeyes can land as a #1, #2 or a #4 seed, which leaves a number of quarterfinal opponents. If Iowa wins and gets a #2 seed, they will likely play Minnesota or Northwestern. However, if the Hawkeyes lose and get the #4 seed, they will likely play Nebraska, who would face Illinois or Penn State in the second round.

NCAA Tournament Resume