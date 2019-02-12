Tracking Iowa's early 2020 offers
The Iowa Hawkeyes have currently offered 92 prospects in the Class of 2020. In this update, we take a closer look at how they breakdown by location, position, ranking, commitment status, and more.
---
By State:
12 - Illinois
11 - Missouri
9 - Michigan
8 - Florida
7 - Texas
6 - Georgia
6 - Alabama
5 - Minnesota
5 - Ohio
4 - Iowa
3 - Wisconsin
3 - Kansas
3 - Colorado
3 - Maryland
2 - Indiana
1 - Nebraska
1 - New Jersey
1 - Connecticut
1 - Washington, DC
1 - Ontario
---
By Position:
19 - DE
16 - WR
13 - LB
12 - OL
9 - DB
8 - RB
5 - DT
4 - TE
4 - ATH
2 - QB
---
By Ranking:
1 - Five-star
30 - Four-stars
55 - Three-stars
0 - Two-stars
6 - Not yet rated
---
By Commitment Status:
79 - Undecided
5 - Iowa commitments
2 - Wisconsin commitments
2 - Minnesota commitments
2 - Northwestern commitments
1 - Clemson commitment
1 - Texas A&M commitment
---
