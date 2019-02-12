MORE: Offer List | Commitment List | Recruiting Board | Scholarship Distribution

The Iowa Hawkeyes have currently offered 92 prospects in the Class of 2020. In this update, we take a closer look at how they breakdown by location, position, ranking, commitment status, and more.

---

By State:

12 - Illinois

11 - Missouri

9 - Michigan

8 - Florida

7 - Texas

6 - Georgia

6 - Alabama

5 - Minnesota

5 - Ohio

4 - Iowa

3 - Wisconsin

3 - Kansas

3 - Colorado

3 - Maryland

2 - Indiana

1 - Nebraska

1 - New Jersey

1 - Connecticut

1 - Washington, DC

1 - Ontario

---

By Position:

19 - DE

16 - WR

13 - LB

12 - OL

9 - DB

8 - RB

5 - DT

4 - TE

4 - ATH



2 - QB

---

By Ranking:

1 - Five-star

30 - Four-stars



55 - Three-stars

0 - Two-stars

6 - Not yet rated

---

By Commitment Status:

79 - Undecided

5 - Iowa commitments

2 - Wisconsin commitments

2 - Minnesota commitments

2 - Northwestern commitments

1 - Clemson commitment

1 - Texas A&M commitment

---