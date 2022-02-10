Brecht balancing football and baseball

It was always going to be a challenge for Brody Brecht to balance playing football and baseball at the University of Iowa.

So far the freshman is handling it well as he has now transitioned from full-time football to splitting time between football and baseball this spring with the focus more on throwing the ball than catching it.



In fact, since Brecht joined back up with the Iowa baseball team he has hit 100 mph on the radar gun in workouts. That's thanks to adding about 25 pounds of muscle to his frame since he arrived in Iowa City. Brecht discusses what it was like to hit triple figure on the gun, his role for the baseball team this year, and how football has gone for him this year.

