Brody Brecht is one of the most interesting pro prospects in the Rick Heller Era of Iowa baseball. He took the mound on Friday night for the beginning of Iowa's series against Indiana -- and once again displayed electric stuff. Brecht's fastball gets most of the headlines, and for good reason:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5SlMTA0IE1QSPCflKU8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0IxR2Jhc2ViYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCMUdiYXNl YmFsbDwvYT4gZmFucywgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9V SUJhc2ViYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVSUJhc2ViYWxsPC9h PiYjMzk7cyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Jyb2R5X2Jy ZWNodD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYnJvZHlfYnJlY2h0PC9hPiBj YW4gdGhyb3cgc29tZSDwnZe18J2XsvCdl67wnZiBLiDwn5ixIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81M1MwZ3ZNc0Z2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNTNT MGd2TXNGdjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBCaWdU ZW5OZXR3b3JrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rl bk5ldHdvcmsvc3RhdHVzLzE2NDE4NTkyNzg4OTczMDc2NDg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMzEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

There aren’t many pitchers, at any level of baseball, that can throw a pitch at 104 mph. The vast majority of those that can are typically used as single-inning relievers. Brecht threw his in the 2nd inning of a start in which he went five innings total. Remarkably, the fastball isn’t even Brecht’s best pitch. That would be his slider.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgYmVzdCBwaXRjaCBpbiBjb2xsZWdlIGJhc2ViYWxsOiBCcm9k eSBCcmVjaHTigJlzIGhhbW1lciBmcm9tIGhlbGwuIEFuIDg3LTkxIG1waCBw b3dlci1zbHVydmUgdGhhdCBoZSB0aHJvd3MgNTklIG9mIHRoZSB0aW1lLiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbHJaRFRRYkJJNCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2xyWkRUUWJCSTQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg8J+TiiAoQG1hc29uX21j cmFlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21hc29uX21jcmFl L3N0YXR1cy8xNjM1Mzg1NDgyMjUwMTc4NTYwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk1hcmNoIDEzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

The slider (the tweet calls it a slurve, but it's most often called a slider) is Brecht’s put-away pitch. In his March 11 start against Texas Tech, Brecht recorded 7 strikeouts -- all on his slider. Against #1 LSU on February 25th, Brecht struggled with his command all day. His fastball in particular was all over the place. When Brecht needed strikes, he turned to the slider. But the fastball is always there, too. And it comes in fast enough that if a batter tries to sit on the slider, he’ll never catch up if he gets a fastball instead. An overlay of the two pitches shows just how devastating the combination can be.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ibmwiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbiBvdmVybGF5IG9mIEJyZWNodOKAmXMgRkIgKDEwMSkgJmFtcDsg U0wgKDkxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FQRz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASW93YVBHPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vVjlYSVMwaHZMbiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1Y5WElTMGh2TG48 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby93bEJYZ2M5RTR3Ij5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2xCWGdjOUU0dzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQRyBDb2xsZWdl IEJhc2ViYWxsIChAUEdDb2xsZWdlQmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QR0NvbGxlZ2VCYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjMwNjg5MjI5MjM0 NjM0NzUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDI4LCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

FRIDAY'S PERFORMANCE

7 IP, 7 K, 2 H, 4 BB, 1 ER Brecht set a new personal record against IU, going 7 strong innings and rarely facing much trouble. Seven innings is an impressive achievement for Iowa's righty fireballer; before Friday’s game, the furthest Brecht had gone in a game was 5 2/3 innings, and he had only gone more than 5 innings twice in his career. That said, Brecht also got some help from an overly impatient opponent. In the fourth inning, a Hoosier single and walk put two runners on base with just one out. Indiana didn't take the opportunity to force Brecht to throw strikes, though; just three pitches later, Brecht had forced a groundout and a routine pop-up to center to end the inning unscathed.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE