HawkeyeReport - Brian Ferentz discusses Iowa's spring offense

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has a wide range of talent on the offensive side of the ball. He has a group of veterans with dozens of starts under their belt. He also has four players who were still in high school a few months ago, including a couple who might contribute this season.



Ferentz discusses the state of the offense and the improved running game last year. He talks about Spencer Petras and his play, the addition of two new assistant coaches to that side of the ball, and the play of the tight end position.



Brian Ferentz Notes