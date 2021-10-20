Brian Ferentz on the Hawkeye offense

Brian Ferentz knows that the critics are out there and they have been weighing in since Saturday's loss to Purdue that saw the Iowa offense only score seven points. He's spent a lot of time thinking about what he might have done differently from a play calling perspective.

The Iowa offensive coordinator discusses the play of Spencer Petras, the lack of production from Tyrone Tracy and the lack of snaps for Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce, he talks about the struggles of the run game, if the Wildcat is still in the playbook, and the challenge ahead with the rest of the Big Ten schedule.

OPENING STATEMENT

Good to see you guys. I'm glad I caught the end of Rai's comments. Glad he didn't have a sleep monitor on me last Saturday. I might have been asleep in the third quarter.

Very disappointing loss, very disappointing performance for our offense. Going back to Indiana, we knew we'd face some challenges right out of the gate. Pleased to be sitting here with 6 wins, but certainly wish we had 7. Made some nice progress in some areas, but others where we need to improve quickly. Working on that this week and trying to get ready for the next 5 games starting with going up to Camp Randall.

Q: What challenge does it pose with a young offensive line?

BF: There's challenges every year, every week. You have to be aware of where your hot spots are. We've worked some guys in and pleased with growth we've seen. Nick and Mason have seen some really good players and gotten an education at times. For guy like Connor Colby to step in, a year ago he's playing high school football and how he's playing right guard for us in the Big Ten. Getting Shooter back and healthy has been a positive. I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Britt, Ince, and Plumb playing for us and then you have Tyler Linderbaum steadying the ship in the middle.

Q: What disappointed you the most Saturday?

BF: Our third quarter. That's why I made a poor attempt at humor. Maybe been hanging round Ken O'Keefe too much. If you look at our football team and how we need to play, I'd go back to the Maryland game in the second quarter we didn't have a lot of answers early on, but then put together a nice long scoring drive to make it 10-7. Then special teams comes up with a huge play and two plays later it's 14-7. Then defense makes a play and we get it right back again. We need to play off each other like that. We might have gotten a standing 8 count against Penn State early on. Finally got going and Charlie gets a score. If you're going to get a win, need to put together drives like that. I thought we were looking at the same thing in the third quarter Saturday. We only got 4 plays, then defense gets the ball back, and we go 3 and out. To me that's the part I look at. It ties back to who we're going to be as a team. Those are the situations where we have to come up with something. It hurts and it's disappointing. Some of those standing 8s turn into 10 counts. If you play or coach long enough you're going to take one of those on the chin. Now it's how you respond.

Q: Your evaluations are different than other teams, not necessarily worried about getting more plays, trying to hit 4.5 ypc in running game, it's 3.1 right now. How do you judge it and get better without putting too much pressure?

BF: Try to put plenty of pressure. If we're going to be playing winning football and complementary football, we have to run the ball better. You could point to one guy here or there, but that's the reality of football. It's an execution based game. It takes all 11 on offense. The only answer I know is when things are not going the way you like, you have to fall back on fundamentals and get back to the basics. We've tried to figure out what we can do well. Don't want to put too much pressure on guys that haven't played a whole lot. Try to keep their viewing windows a little smaller. As you get older, you can see more. That comes back and falls on the coaches to make sure we're putting them in a position to be successful. We have some really good players upfront and we need to help them develop and to help them grow. The reason you get into this business - you get real philosophical when you get your ass kicked - I love being around football, can't imagine not being around football, but the longer you're in it the more you find yourself getting excited about the young people you're around everyday. Winning becomes a byproduct of developing those guys. That's the fun part of coaching. When you have young guys and we're going to get to the point where they're accomplishing things they weren't even thinking about. Connor Colby probably wasn't thinking about being the starting right guard in Big Ten play.

Q: Tyrone Tracy only has 83 yards receiving. What do you have to do to get him more involved? And development of Arland and Keagan.

BF: It's all related. If you look at the targets and handing it to him, we're going to try to get Tyrone involved and we're going to continue that. I think he's a valuable part of the team and the offense and need to continue to get the ball in his hands because he can make things happen when he has it. But then you'd have to be blind to not see the development from younger guys too. I've been pleased by what Keagan has done. He didn't have a catch until the Colorado State game. Can't remember the last guy that had his first touch go for a 55 yard touchdown. It's impressive, his yards per catch, and need to get him more involved. When we think about that X position, we want a guy that can win in single coverage situations. Keagan is becoming that guy and need to find him more opportunities. Arland has come along in a much different role, but also productive. He has a knack for things in the screen game and running in traffic. Hopeful we don't have to see him return a punt this year - like that guy that does it - but he has the skill set. Those two guys have impressed me because they're just football players. The show up and act like they belong. That stuff doesn't happen by accident. You have to give a lot of credit to Tyrone, Nico, Charlie, they helped bring them along and aren't complaining about losing some snaps. That's a big part of it as well. I saw Nico, after the Penn State game, walked reporters through what happened on his touchdown and mentioned everyone but himself first. The collective mindset like that makes a big different.

Q: How would you evaluate Spencer through 7 weeks?

BF: He's won 6 games and lost 1. Try to remind him of that because he's a perfectionist. If you do this long enough, you're going to take a couple on the chin. To see the hurt and the disappointment in the locker room after a loss hurts. I remember seeing him after the Purdue game and thinking they pay me to do this, but here's a 21 year old guy who laid it all on the line and now has to go answer questions. I gave him a hug and told him it's going to be all right and he's going to have games like this and can only learn from it. The adjustments? First, we've got to protect him better. Second, got to get open better. Then if there are makeable throws and he misses them, those are on him.

Q: Coming off bye week, what are your goals?

BF: First and foremost need to evaluate and take a good hard look at yourself and reflect. One, are we hitting the goals and metrics we deem to be important. Then why is that happening. Personnel to the play call to opponent. You look at other things. First down, not nearly as efficient as we need to be. Why is that happening? First place you need to look is in the mirror. It's a lot easier to start pointing fingers, but look at what you're doing yourself first. Then need to act on it. What are the actionable steps to improve it. We practiced this morning and will practice again on Friday. You're not making wholesale changes, but fine tuning things and moving forward. Other part is you've got to come up for air. It's a lot of fun what we do, but we've been at it for 7 weeks competing and 4 weeks of camp before that, so that takes tremendous focus and during bye week need to take a step back and get some perspective. Last thing during bye week is looking forward to see what the next five weeks look like. You don't know what every game is going to look like, but trying to get a global understanding of what's coming up on the schedule. Some new coordinators coming up, so try to look ahead at those so you're not starting from scratch when it gets to those game weeks.



Q: Measurements vary game to game. Next week you know your foe defensively. Do you grade yourself differently depending on opponent?



BF: If there are 50 points scored in the game, you might win some money. It's a stylistic thing. To answer your question, I'll go even bigger picture, every football game is its own puzzle with its own set of challenges. You create a roadmap to win each game as a team. We know we have to win as a team. The Maryland one goes about as close to that roadmap as it can, maybe even better. For them, it was what could not happen. A game like Penn State didn't go to script early, but then we settled in and played like we wanted. You look at last week, that's not going to script. When we do have opportunities to get back on track, we didn't take advantage of those. Next week, we haven't won up there since 2015. I remember what kind of game that was. We had to come up with a stop on the goal line. That's ultimately what won that game. They're a good football team. I don't really worry about records. These are all divisional games and those are different in my opinion. We know these teams and they know us. These are going to be certain kind of games and it comes down to who makes the least mistakes and plays the hardest. I know from experience I would recommend we don't turn the ball over against Wisconsin because that's not how you want to play these guys.



Q: Pottebaum?



BF: He's fun to watch. He likes collisions and likes breaking equipment. I don't know if Greg Morris likes him as much as I do. He's excellent in protection and pretty dynamic where you don't lose a lot when he's in there as a single back. We had a play at Maryland where we threw the ball to Goodson split out wide, but if we had gotten a different look would have had Pottebaum run zone.

Q: Do you wish back to back QB sneaks back?



BF: Yes. If you want to go through every call I wish I had back, we don't have enough time. Based on recent history, I thought we had a good shot of making it. Going back, I wish I would have thrown the ball on third down, I know that. Those two were obvious ones. Sometimes the calls you wish you had back actually go unseen in a game.



Q: Wildcat still in the plans?

BF: Absolutely. Sometimes it's just making sure if you're going to play without a QB, are you gaining an advantage. I thought Iowa State had a great plan against it. They dared us to throw it to somebody, didn't account for everybody. We didn't have a throw out of it. That's good defense. Other defenses might adjust differently. Next step is can you throw the ball and do some other things if people overplay them. We've been working at those things, but have to ask ourselves is this worth it.

Q: What makes Tyler special?



BF: I get that question every week from TV production, it's not physical. He wants to be great. He wants to be special because he wants to be as good as he can for his team. He maximizes that every single day. He happens to have a really good physical skill set and that helps him get where he is.



Q: You spoke to some actionable things to the bye week. What are some that you can implement?



BF: I don't want to be coy, but there are some things that are better left unsaid. There's always better ways if you study and learn that you can use personnel better and put people in better situations, affect a defense a different way. Can we do what we do best in a better way or make it look different without them know what we're doing. It could be a shift or a personnel group or one person doing it instead.