"After conversations with head coach Kirk Ferentz, coach Brian Ferentz and President Wilson, I informed Brian that our intention is for him to be with us through the bowl game, but this is his last season with the program," interim athletic director Beth Goetz said in a statement. "Making this known today is in the best interest of the program and its loyal fans; it provides clarity during this pivotal time in the schedule."

The University of Iowa announced Monday afternoon that offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz , son of head coach Kirk Ferentz , will not return to the Iowa program, effective at the end of the 2023 season.

Brian's resignation brings closure to the now-infamous contract amendment that stipulated 25 points per game and at least seven wins for the Iowa football team this year in order for Brian to keep his job as offensive coordinator.

The "Drive for 325," as it was quickly (derisively) nicknamed for the amount of points Iowa would need to score in a 13-game season, turned out to be anti-climactic; Iowa suffered a spate of high-profile injuries on offense and is currently averaging just 19.5 points per game through eight contests, nearly a touchdown per game off the pace.

Iowa's struggles show up even more starkly in offensive yardage, as the Hawkeyes are now dead-last in FBS at 232.4 yards per game for 2023 after 252 ypg (second-worst) in 2022 and 301 ypg (10th worst) in 2021.

Brian's contract stipulations revolved around team scoring, though, and Iowa would have needed to average 33.8 points over the last five games (or 32.2 over the next six, depending how the Big Ten West race shakes out) to meet a 25-ppg threshold. With injuries hammering the Hawkeye offense this season, that kind of production seems so unattainable that the total scoring line for this weekend's Iowa-Northwestern tilt has dipped as low as 29.5, an all-time low in FBS oddsmaking.

In order to keep his job, then, Brian Ferentz needed the Iowa offense to return to basic competence in 2023 after two years of anemic production. One step of that process occurred as the offensive line took significant strides forward, but "better" didn't always translate to "good," as Iowa was still held under 100 yards rushing in four of its eight games so far this season.

The true damage was evident in the passing game, though; even as college football veers toward passing as a dominant offensive approach, Iowa's offense cratered through the air. Iowa averaged 180 and 157 yards passing in 2021 and 2022, respectively, as QB Spencer Petras struggled with young and overmatched teammates populating most of the offensive two-deeps. Things only got worse with backup QB Alex Padilla, who has since transferred to Southern Methodist, where he's a third-string senior.

Petras suffered a significant shoulder injury in 2022's season finale against Nebraska and was forced to take a backseat this year to Cade McNamara, who transferred in from Michigan over the offseason. McNamara quickly earned the coaches' trust once he got to campus, even as he rehabbed a November 2022 knee surgery, but a quad injury suffered at Kids Day mere weeks after being cleared for 11-on-11 practice submarined McNamara's ability to heal completely or to work more closely with his receivers in fall camp.