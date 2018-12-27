Brian Ferentz knows he has his hands full when Iowa faces Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl. In fact, the Iowa offensive coordinator didn't shy away from saying that the Bulldogs have the best defense that he has seen on film this season. And, Ferentz will be doing it without on of his top weapons on offense.

Ferentz discusses how the Iowa offense might be different in the bowl game and adjustments to some of their personnel groups, and he also weighs in with some thoughts on younger players who have made the most of the bowl prep this year.

