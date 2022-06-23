Brock Harding commits to Iowa

It didn't take long for Brock Harding to make his decision once the Iowa offer was put on the table.



The Moline point guard and standout leader on the Mid-Pro AAU program was offered earlier this week by Fran McCaffery and on Wednesday after making an unofficial visit, Harding gave his verbal commitment and became the second member of Iowa's 2023 recruiting class.



Harding, who stands 6-foot tall, had piled up offers from Bradley, Colorado State, Loyola, Drake, Illinois State, Western Illinois and interest from Wisconsin and Illinois, will be joining his AAU and now high school teammate, Owen Freeman, in an Iowa uniform.



He is now the second known member of Iowa's 2023 recruiting class. The Hawkeyes currently have two more scholarships open for this class.

