Class of 2021 offensive linemen James and Tommy Brockermeyer were able to make their first visit to the University of Iowa this week. The twin brothers from Fort Worth, TX were on campus Monday and Tuesday, which gave them a chance to get an in-depth look at the Hawkeye football program.

“The amazing O-Line tradition stood out to me the most,” said Tommy Brockermeyer, who is a 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle. “They are the definition of an O-Line U.”

The duo, whose father Blake Brockermeyer played at Texas prior to a nine-year career in NFL, were at Iowa during testing week prior to spring break, so that gave them up-close look at Iowa’s strength program under Coach Chris Doyle.

“The strength and conditioning program there is unreal,” said James Brockermeyer, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound offensive center. “We got to watch Tristan Wirfs hit 450 x 4 on hang clean. It’s incredible how much development occurs there.”

During the two-day visit, the Brockermeyer family also had a chance to sit down and talk with Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz as well as offensive line coach Tim Polasek.

“Coach Polasek basically told us that there’s not a lot of better places for offensive linemen than Iowa,” James Brockermeyer said. “Coach Ferentz also wanted to make us feel sure that Tommy and I knew that at the end of the day that we were in control of our recruiting process and that it all comes down to what we value most important.”

After Iowa, the Brockermeyer family plan to visit Texas and Michigan later this week.

Currently, Tommy Brockermeyer holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, LSU, Michigan, Texas Tech, Baylor, Arkansas, Auburn, TCU, and SMU, and James Brockermeyer has offers from Iowa, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and SMU.

Both prospects have already been selected to play in the All-American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance in 2021. See each of their highlight videos below.