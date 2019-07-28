Ankeny wide receiver Brody Brecht is working on figuring out both what college he wants to attend as well as picking his future sport at the next level. After Sunday's visit to the Hawkeye Tailgater, we caught up with the 6-foot-4, 193-pound Brecht to get the latest.

Q: Overall how was your trip today at Iowa?

BRECHT: It went very well, and I had a great time.

‪Q: What was the schedule during the course of your time in Iowa City?

BRECHT: We first got there and ate some food and talked to coaches. Then we watched a video getting to know the football program, then there was a strength presentation and Coach Doyle talked. We then had an academic presentation and then a tour of the campus. Then we had a photo shoot and went through Kinnick. Then we had position meetings and before wrapping it up.

Q: What would you consider your favorite part of the day?

BRECHT: Building my relationships with the coaches and getting on campus.

Q: What do you feel you learned about Iowa during the course of the day?

BRECHT: I learned more about their academic support system and career opportunities.

Q: What did you learn about the program academically?

BRECHT: They have many resources to help athletes succeed and many opportunities for them to excel.

‪Q: What coaches did you talk with most and how were they during the day?

BRECHT: Coach Ferentz, Copeland and Niemann for the most part. They went well.‪

Q: How was the speech from Coach Doyle?

BRECHT: It was very motivating.

‪Q: Which other recruits did you hang out with during the course of the day?

BRECHT: I talked with Jaden Harrell the most.‪

Q: What did you think about him officially committing to Iowa?

BRECHT: I'm very excited and happy for him.

‪Q: Did you give any consideration into committing as well or is it too early for you?

BRECHT: I could definitely see myself at Iowa, but I want to give myself some time trying to figure out my path with baseball and football.

‪Q: Which is the harder decision, finding a future school or narrowing down the sport?

BRECHT: At this point, both.

‪Q: Are you leaning towards a sport at this point?

BRECHT: Iowa has given me the chance to play both. I just have to see if that's what I want to do or not.‪

Q: How do you feel about trying to play both?

BRECHT: I would love to, but I know it will be hard and I would have to keep my grades up.

‪Q: What will you do in order to narrow it down to a single sport if that is the route you take?

BRECHT: See what happens these next two years. I haven't thought that far yet.

‪Q: How do you feel about the Iowa football program?

BRECHT: I love it. They are a very successful program and have great coaches.

Q: Do you know what colleges you are trying to visit this fall?

BRECHT: Iowa and Iowa State for sure.

Q: What schools that have not offered you for either sport are still recruiting you?

BRECHT: Northwestern and Nebraska for football, Florida State for baseball.‪

Q: How do you feel your high school season will do this fall?

BRECHT: I think we can be really good this year.

‪Q: Are you playing defense this season?

BRECHT: Maybe a little safety and corner.