A game day trip to the University of Iowa allowed Ankeny athlete Brody Brecht to continue learning more about their football and baseball programs.

“I talked with the football and baseball coaches and got a baseball facility tour.”

The trip as a whole was something that stood out overall to Brecht.

“It was good. (It was a) great atmosphere.”

Brecht, who is averaging nearly 30-yards a reception through three games this fall, was able to continue bonding with the football staff in Iowa City.

“Mostly talked with Coach Copeland and Niemann. I also talked with both Ferentz coaches.”

The coaching staffs for both sports have been showing Brecht similar attention overall.

“Pretty even to be honest.”

Brecht has a wide range of college attention of other schools that have not offered him at this point.

“Wisconsin, Nebraska, Michigan State, Northwestern, Vandy, and Minnesota.”

The two in-state programs that have extended scholarships to Brecht are the ones that are after him the hardest.

“Iowa and Iowa State.”

Brecht knows the two factors that will help him most in a final decision.

“A good education and a place I feel like is home.”

A final decision for Brecht is something that he is being patient with.

“I'd like to be committed before my senior year.”

Brecht has been happy with how his high school football team has played early this fall.

“It's been going good. The team is looking good.”