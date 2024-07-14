Brody Brecht is officially an MLB draft selection. Brecht was taken 38th overall by the Colorado Rockies in the first competitive balance round* of the 2024 MLB Draft. One of the most electrifying Iowa athletes of the last few seasons is headed to the major leagues.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaXRoIHRoZSAzOHRoIHBpY2sgaW4gdGhlIDIwMjQgRHJhZnQsIHRo ZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JvY2tpZXM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJvY2tpZXM8L2E+IHNlbGVjdCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VJQmFzZWJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QFVJQmFzZWJhbGw8L2E+IHJpZ2h0LWhhbmRlZCBwaXRjaGVyIEJy b2R5IEJyZWNodCwgTm8uIDIxIG9uIHRoZSBUb3AgMjUwIERyYWZ0IFByb3Nw ZWN0cyBsaXN0Ljxicj48YnI+V2F0Y2ggTElWRTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL2VMTUpBWERlN1oiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9lTE1KQVhEZTdaPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdWxkWk1hNXhHeiI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3VsZFpNYTV4R3o8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTUxCIERyYWZ0IChA TUxCRHJhZnQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTUxCRHJh ZnQvc3RhdHVzLzE4MTI2NzEwNTg0NDY2MzEwMDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+SnVseSAxNSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Advertisement

* Quick note on round structure of the MLB Draft: the "first round" officially encompasses the first 30 picks. The "second round" officially covers picks 40-65. Picks 31-39 are thus neither first- nor second-round picks; they are picks awarded to teams either as incentives, compensation, or for competitive balance purposes. Yes, it's a little weird. While nearly every mock draft had Brecht projected as Iowa's first first-rounder in 34 years (infielder Tim Costo was taken 8th overall by Cleveland in 1990), Brecht still managed to make some recent Hawkeye history. At #38 overall, Brecht is still the highest-selected Hawkeye taken in the Rick Heller era at Iowa. The era's previous top pick: another pitcher, Adam Mazur, who was taken in the second round with the 53rd overall pick by San Diego in 2022 and has since made the big-league club.

Brecht was a multi-sport star at Ankeny High School. He earned Gatorade Player of the Year and Elite All-State honors as a senior in 2020 after going 10-0 with 126 strikeouts and a 0.57 ERA, while also helping lead the Hawks' football team to a state championship. He came to Iowa as a two-sport athlete in football and baseball, and started five games at wide receiver as a redshirt freshman before announcing plans to focus on baseball in March of 2023. While Brecht had already earned freshman All-America honors in 2022, his Iowa career hit a new gear in 2023. Last season, Brecht finished the season 5-2 with a 3.74 ERA and struck out 109 batters. He led the Big Ten in strikeouts per nine innings (12.7) and in batting average allowed (.143). He also led the nation in hits allowed per nine innings (4.3). Those efforts earned him First Team All-Big Ten recognition, as well as Third Team All-America honors from Perfect Game, NCBWA, and Baseball America. In 2024, Brecht was named to the All-Big Ten First Team again after going 4-3 with a 3.33 ERA and a Big Ten-best 128 strikeouts in just 78.1 innings. Brecht improved his ERA (3.74 to 3.33), strikeouts (109 to 128), and walks (61 to 49). His 128 strikeouts were good for seventh-best nationally. Though Iowa's NCAA hopes never materialized in 2024, Brecht's starts became must-see material.

WHAT ARE THE ROCKIES GETTING?

Brecht is a right-handed power pitcher, with a fastball that can top 100 mph and a potent swing-and-miss slider as well. The biggest knock on Brecht during his Iowa career has been his control; in three years at Iowa, Brecht had 281 strikeouts and 135 walks (plus 34 wild pitches). His control got better during his career, though, and in 2024 Brecht posted a 2.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio (128 Ks, 49 BBs), up from his career mark of 2.1. He was particularly good down the stretch, posting 44 strikeouts to 14 walks in his final five appearances of the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ccm9keSBCcmVjaHQgZGlkIG5vdCBhbGxvdyBhbiBlYXJuZWQgcnVu IHRocm91Z2ggNy4yIElQIHllc3RlcmRheS4gSGUgc2hvd2Nhc2VkIHR3byBk aWZmZXJlbnQgYnJlYWtpbmcgYmFsbHMsIGJvdGggd2l0aCBhIFN0dWZmKyBv dmVyIDIwMCwgaW5jbHVkaW5nIGEgc3dlZXBlciB0aGF0IGF2ZXJhZ2VkIDg4 IE1QSCB3aXRoIC0xNCBIQi4gQnJlY2h0JiMzOTtzIDMxIGluZHVjZWQgd2hp ZmZzIHdlcmUgdGhlIG1vc3QgYnkgYW55IHBpdGNoZXIgcmVjb3JkZWQgb24g VHJhY2ttYW4gdGhpcyB5ZWFyIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pcXJC Z0tnc3p4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaXFyQmdLZ3N6eDwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBJb3dhIEJhc2ViYWxsIE1hbmFnZXJzIChAVUlCQVNFTWFuYWdlcnMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUlCQVNFTWFuYWdlcnMv c3RhdHVzLzE3ODI0OTYyMjEwNDQ1ODg1OTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QXByaWwgMjIsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=