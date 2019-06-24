A strong performance at the University of Iowa camp on Sunday helped Ankeny wide receiver Brody Brecht land an offer from the Hawkeye coaching staff.

“The coaches said they were close to offering, but they just wanted to see me run and catch in person," said Brecht. "Then they said that I did a good job and they offered.”

Brecht, who previously held scholarships from Iowa State and William and Mary, enjoyed seeing his hard work continue to pay off.

“I was just really humbled and blessed to be offered from them.”

Iowa football is something that Brecht continues to have praise for.

“It's a really great program with great coaches.”

Brecht was able to connect most with three of the Hawkeye coaches.

“Coach Copeland, Niemann, Ferentz, and some others but those were who I talked to most.”

The news regarding the scholarship was relayed to Brecht from Coach Copeland.

“They just said that they liked what they saw and told me I did a good job," Brecht said. "They want to get me over to get around campus and the program more.”

Brecht is also an elite baseball player and is considering playing multiple sports at the next level.

“I would like to play both in college, but time will tell what happens.”

The coaches that have been recruiting Brecht appear to be good with his consideration for both.

“They are fine with it," he said. "I would just have to make sure my grades are up.”

Brecht is planning to take some time before making his final college decision.

“I'd like to know where I'm going before my senior year.”

With no more camps scheduled this summer, Brecht is looking for a strong finish to the high school baseball season.

“It's going pretty good," said Brecht. "We're young so there's some inconsistency, but when we play to our potential, we can hang with anybody in the state.”