Bonding with those in attendance ended up being the highlight for Ankeny wide receiver Brody Brecht on his visit to the University of Iowa over the weekend.

“Talking with both Ferentz’s one on one was good and just talking with some of the recruits.”

Brecht has continued to grow closer with the Hawkeye coaching staff since the recruiting process started.

“It's been good, "said Brecht. "I feel like I'm at a really good spot with all of them.”

Three Iowa commits are among the recruits that Brecht is closest with.

“Jaden Harrell, Justice Sullivan and Zach Twedt.”

Brecht mentioned the Hawkeyes among the schools that have paid a recent visit to Ankeny High School.

“Iowa, Iowa State, and Kansas State have all been by this month.”

Three visits are planned ahead for Brecht with a trip to Ames up first.

“Iowa State this Saturday, then I'm hitting Kansas and K-State in March.”

Brecht is starting to get a better feel for when he wants to make his final college decision.

“Before summer hopefully.”

There are two big factors that will help allow Brecht to pull the final trigger.

“A place that feels like home and a place where I can play early.”

Brecht will also be deciding on if he wants to try playing multiple sports in college as well.

“I want to play football for sure, and then I still haven't decided about baseball.”

Academics will factor into if Brecht plays both football and baseball.

“If I think I can handle school, football and baseball.”

Brecht declined to name a favorite at this point in recruiting.

“No favorite, just trying to enjoy this process.”