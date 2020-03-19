Brecht narrows it down to two
Ankeny wide receiver Brody Brecht has narrowed his choices down to two schools. The 6-foot-4, 193-pound Brecht will be staying in-state and playing either for the Iowa Hawkeyes or the Iowa State Cyclones.
"I just felt like where I fit best and where I could excel the most was in-state," Brecht told HawkeyeReport.com.
Other scholarship offers for Brecht included Nebraska, Kansas, and Kansas State.
In June, Brecht will make official visits to Iowa State (6/12) and Iowa (6/19) and then make his college decision.
Appreciate all the schools who have believed in me, but I will be focusing on these two🙏 pic.twitter.com/rNDbjvsiWG— Brody Brecht (@brody_brecht) March 19, 2020
As a junior, Brecht finished the season with 35 catches for 796 yards and seven touchdowns for Ankeny.
See highlights from Brecht's junior year in the video below.