Brecht narrows it down to two

Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Ankeny wide receiver Brody Brecht has narrowed his choices down to two schools. The 6-foot-4, 193-pound Brecht will be staying in-state and playing either for the Iowa Hawkeyes or the Iowa State Cyclones.

"I just felt like where I fit best and where I could excel the most was in-state," Brecht told HawkeyeReport.com.

Other scholarship offers for Brecht included Nebraska, Kansas, and Kansas State.

In June, Brecht will make official visits to Iowa State (6/12) and Iowa (6/19) and then make his college decision.

As a junior, Brecht finished the season with 35 catches for 796 yards and seven touchdowns for Ankeny.

See highlights from Brecht's junior year in the video below.

