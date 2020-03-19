Ankeny wide receiver Brody Brecht has narrowed his choices down to two schools. The 6-foot-4, 193-pound Brecht will be staying in-state and playing either for the Iowa Hawkeyes or the Iowa State Cyclones.

"I just felt like where I fit best and where I could excel the most was in-state," Brecht told HawkeyeReport.com.

Other scholarship offers for Brecht included Nebraska, Kansas, and Kansas State.

In June, Brecht will make official visits to Iowa State (6/12) and Iowa (6/19) and then make his college decision.